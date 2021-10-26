Tamara N. Perry, 63, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center. Born Saturday, September 20, 1958 in Arcadia CA, she was the daughter of the late Jamie G. and Katherine (Cunningham) Williams.
An LPN, Tammy was employed by Masonic Village, Elizabethtown for the past 28 years. She enjoyed travelling, Scottish heritage, and dancing. Tammy loved spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed cooking, food, and wine. She served as a Petty Officer (MS3) in the U.S. Navy. Tammy spent her days and nights nursing, volunteering, caring for hospice patients, and more.
She worked tirelessly to help others and now she is at rest.
Tammy is survived by three children: T. Joshua Meridith and wife Thera Heller of Elizabethtown; Frank T. Perry and wife D. Hope of Troy, MI and Jamie K. Barlow and husband Christopher J. of Harrisburg; along with their father Frank J. Perry and five grandchildren: Matthew, Mackenzie, Addison, Benjamin and Cora; and a brother, Byron Williams and wife Angie of Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. There will be no viewing. Visitation with family will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tammy’s memory made be made to Hospice of Central PA at www.hospiceofcentralpa.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.