Tai Hung Nguyen, 73, of Lititz, formerly of Leola, died at UPMC Lititz on Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Mong Cai, Vietnam to Chinese parents, Phuong Nguyen and Che Tai Long. He graduated High School in Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife Muoi Kim Ly.
Tai worked at Dart Container as a Forklift Operator for over 20 years. Some of his interests included yard sales, visiting Casinos, Roots and other local farmers markets, and playing Pai Gow Tiles. He also loved and cherished the house cat, Toby, like a grandson.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are 5 children: Duke Nguyen, companion of Lily, of NJ; Phuc Nguyen, companion of Kim, of Philadelphia; Kiddi Vu, wife of Tuyen, of West Chester, PA; Phu Nguyen, husband of Shannon, of San Diego, CA; Michael Nguyen, of Lititz and 11 grandchildren; 2 brothers Allen Nhin, of Allentown, Nip Nhin, of NY, and a sister, Phui Nhin of New Zealand. He was preceded in death by one sister, Anh Nhin.
A viewing will be held from 9:30am-11:30am on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 followed by a Buddhist ceremony. Interment will be in Bareville Cemetery, Leola, PA.
