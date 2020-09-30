T. Kim Wagner, 77, of Quarryville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in West Grove, he was the son of the late J. Walter and Mildred R. (Retzer) Wagner. He was the loving husband of Anna Mary (Zander) Wagner for over 56 years.
Kim was a skilled woodworker and longtime cabinet maker and had owned his own business, Cabinets by Wagner for over 25 years. He was a member of Wakefield Bible Church. Kim enjoyed deer hunting and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Kim is survived by 3 children: Beth, wife of Jay Smeltzer of Brogue; Jeff, husband of Tracy Wagner of Quarryville; and Steve, husband of Abby Wagner of Quarryville; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and siblings: Linda Dull, Larry Wagner and Keith Wagner. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Millie Wagner.
A funeral service will take place at Wakefield Bible Church, 2310 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Quarryville Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church from 9:00-10:30 a.m.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Wakefield Bible Church at the above address or to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com
