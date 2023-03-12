T. Grace Rohrer, 94, of Lititz and formerly of East Hempfield Township, died peacefully on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. Born in East Lampeter Township, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Groff Sollenberger. She was the loving wife of the late Daniel H. Rohrer, Jr. who died in 2019. Affectionally known as the "Apple Lady" she helped her husband at the former Rohrer's Farm Market. She was also a school bus driver for the Hempfield School District and worked for Home Health Care at Brethren Village. Grace was a member of East Petersburg Mennonite Church where she taught Sunday school, Bible school and was involved with the sewing circle. She was also a member of the Farm Women Society #19. Grace enjoyed quilting and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving are three sons: Daniel III husband of Mary Rohrer of Fredericksburg, TX, Dudley husband of Beth Rohrer and Dwight husband of Rosie Rohrer both of Manheim, three daughters: Sandra wife of Leonard Good of Palmyra, Sheryl wife of Lawrence Mummau of Honey Grove and Sue wife of Leo Tubay of Lancaster; 15 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Grace's Life Celebration Service at East Petersburg Mennonite Church, 6279 Main Street, East Petersburg on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Thursday evening from 5:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Grace's memory to United Zion Retirement Community, Benevolent Care, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.