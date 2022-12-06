T. Glenn Horst, 90, of Akron, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Titus and Mary (Landis) Horst and was the husband of the late Claudette (Surprenant) Horst who passed away in 2002.
T. Glenn was a member of Hopeland United Methodist Church and former member of First United Methodist Church, Ephrata, where he served as the superintendent and trustee of Sunday school and other committees. He was a 1950 graduate of Ephrata High School. He was a custom home builder, an auctioneer and owner/operator of Horst Auctioneers & Horst Auction Center. T. Glenn served on the board of directors at Ephrata National Bank and the Ephrata Area School board and was a member of The Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley and the Akron Lions Club. He was an avid train collector with a mini trolley museum set up in his basement. He enjoyed spending his winters in Florida.
He is survived by three children, Sandra H., wife of Dean Myint, Timothy G., husband of Renee (Kline) Horst, Thomas A., husband of Susan (Kilefner) Horst; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a sister, Martha Kurtz Gascho.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his companion, Ursula Ramm; two brothers, Ray E. and John L. Horst.
A viewing will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 3 to 6 PM, at Horst Auction Center, 50 Durlach Rd., Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 1 to 2 PM, at Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 N. Clay Rd., Lititz, followed by his funeral service at 2 PM, with Pastors Paul Miller and Russell Eberly officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Memorial contributions in T. Glenn's memory may be made to Ephrata Area Social Services, 227 N. State St., Ephrata, PA 17522, or Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 N. Clay Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
