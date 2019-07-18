Thomas Donald Erdman, 79, of Columbia died Monday, July 15 after a lengthy illness.
Don was born in Reading, PA to Thomas and Veronica Erdman. He is survived by five children: Michael Erdman, husband of Donna (Book) Erdman; Elizabeth Bailey, wife of David Bailey; Kimberly Rogers, wife of Michael Rogers; Ann Duane; and Bridget Reddington. Don is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and his sister Janice Hatt He leaves behind his step-daughter Valerie, wife of Joseph Schauren, and his good friend Elsie Martin.
Don was the former director of the West End Ambulance company. He also worked as a professional photographer and as a real estate agent in Lancaster. While semi-retired, Don used his self-taught skill of repairing sewing machines as an employee of AAA Vacuum & Sewing Center.
Don loved riding his motorcycle, driving his new car, and going to the shooting range. In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting, family camping trips, and vacations at the beach.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Bethel Cemetery in Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Don's memory to the Columbia Food Bank 340 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512, or to Furever Home Adoption Center 5984 Main Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com