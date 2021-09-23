Sylvia S. Zook, 19, of 1560 W. Penn Grant Rd., Lancaster, passed away at home of natural causes on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. She was under a physician's care. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Jacob E. and Rebecca F. Stoltzfus Zook. She attended the Old Order Amish Church with her parents.
Also surviving: siblings, Benuel married to Emma Stoltzfus Zook, Peach Bottom, Omar, Malinda, both at home, Amos married to Mary Fisher Zook, Lititz, Miriam, Ruth, Elizabeth, Daniel, Jacob, Jr., all at home; paternal grandmother, Elizabeth married to Amos K. Stoltzfus; maternal grandmother, Malinda married to David King. She was preceded in death by: paternal grandfather, Jonas Zook; and maternal grandfather, Daniel S. Stoltzfus.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. EST, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at the late home with viewing there from the time of this notice till the service. Interment: W. Beaver Creek Cemetery, Willow Street, PA. Furman's – Leola
