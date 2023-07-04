Sylvia S. Zook, one day old daughter of Amos L. and Katie Stoltzfus Zook of 341 Pine Grove Road, Airville, passed away on July 3, 2023 at Wellspan York Hospital.

Surviving besides her parents are siblings: Kathryn S., Naomi S. and Maria E. all at home, grandparents: LeRoy N. and Katie H. Esh Zook of Airville, and Gideon L. and Leah S. Lapp Stoltzfus of Gordonville and great grandparents: Moses H. and Elizabeth S. Lapp Esh, Elizabeth S. Zook wife of the late Benjamin R. Zook, Samuel S. and Katie S. Lapp Stoltzfus and Aaron E. and Mattie S. Stoltzfus Lapp.

Interment took place at Delta Amish Cemetery. shiveryfunerahome.com

Shivery Funeral Home

111 Elizabeth Street
Christiana, PA 17509
+1(610)593-5967
www.shiveryfuneralhome.com

