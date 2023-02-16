Sylvia S. Stoltzfus, 90, of 178 Geist Rd., Lancaster passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at her home. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Amos R. and Fannie Stoltzfus Glick. She was the wife of the late Samuel K. Stoltzfus who died in 2017.
A homemaker, Sylvia was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 7 step-children, Elizabeth wife of the late Elmer King, New Holland, Anna wife of Ben Stoltzfus, Gap, Chester husband of Barbara Esch Stoltzfus, Ronks, Samuel K., Jr., husband of Martha Allgyer Stoltzfus, Gap, Naomi wife of Amos Stoltzfus, Kinzers, Catherine wife of Stephen King, Gordonville, Leroy husband of Verna Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Coatesville; step-sons-in-law, Joseph Zook, Gap, Melvin Zook, Gordonville; step-daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Stoltzfus, Coatesville; 57 step-grandchildren; numerous step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: step-daughters, Fannie Zook, Sadie Ruth Zook; step-son, David Stoltzfus; 14 siblings.
Funeral services will be from the Paul Zook residence 186 Geist Rd., Lancaster on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9 AM with interment following in Millwood Cemetery, Gap. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
