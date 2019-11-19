Sylvia S. Haas, 91 yrs., formerly of Honey Brook, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Conestoga View Nursing Home, following an illness.
She was born in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County, PA on July 20, 1928. Sylvia was the daughter of the late Ammon and Emma (Fisher) Stoltzfus. She was the wife of the late Cyrus W. "Bill" Hass, who died on October 10, 1985.
Sylvia was an LPN working at Hickory House Nursing Home and private duty personal care. She was a member of the Ridgeview Mennonite Church and attended the Conestoga Mennonite Church. Sylvia enjoyed Phillies baseball and bowling with her late husband.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John Stoltzfus and two sisters, Leah and Susie Stoltzfus.
She is survived by a brother, Neil Stoltzfus of Johnson City, TN and two sisters, Rebecca Smoker of White Horse and Sadie Esh of Gordonville. Sylvia is also survived by nieces and nephews and her church family at Conestoga Mennonite Church.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 1:30 PM from the Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main Street, Morgantown, PA 19543, with Pastor Bob Petersheim officiating. Interment will follow at the Ridgeview Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held starting at 1 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Sylvia to Conestoga Mennonite Church at the above address.
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, PA.
