Sylvia R. Stoltzfus, age 72, of 362 Street Road, Oxford, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Jesse S. Stoltzfus who passed away on November 14, 2021. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Jonas S. and Katie King Lapp.
Sylvia was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by 10 children: Katie L. wife of Israel S. Smoker, Jonas L. husband of MaLinda K. Esh Stoltzfus, John L. husband of Nancy S. Esh Stoltzfus, all of Oxford, Annie L. wife of Christian G. Fisher, Ephraim L. husband of Lizzie Z. Beiler Stoltzfus, Elam L. husband of Susie B. Lapp Stoltzfus, Samuel L. husband of Arie S. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, all of Argyle, WI, Susie L. wife of David L. Lapp of Emmitsburg, MD, Naomi L. wife of Henry K. Stoltzfus, Sarah L. wife of Levi F. Stoltzfus, Jr., both of Quarryville, 91 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and 8 siblings: John K. husband of Rebecca Smucker Lapp of Paradise, Enos K. husband of Fannie Beiler Lapp of Kirkwood, Sarah K. wife of David Zook of Lititz, Samuel K. husband of Naomi Glick Lapp of Peach Bottom, Amos K. husband of Naomi Esh Lapp of Ronks, Jonas S. husband of Sarah Kauffman Lapp of Oxford, Katie K. wife of Norman King of Kirkwood, Stevie K. husband of Mary King Lapp of Gordonville and a sister-in-law Sarah Swarey of Peach Bottom. She was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, daughter-in-law Barbara K. Fisher Stoltzfus and a sister Annie K. Miller.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 362 Street Road, Oxford, on Wednesday, March 15, at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be Homeville Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
