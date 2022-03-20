Sylvia R. Amway, 83, of Lancaster passed away peacefully Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Moravian Manor. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Ethel (Witmer) Weaver. She was the loving wife of Andrew U. Amway with whom she shared over 62 years of marriage.
She was a 1956 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. Sylvia graduated from the Philadelphia Osteopathic School of Nursing in 1959 and received her School Nursing Certificate from Millersville University and later her Master's degree from Penn State University.
Sylvia was an RN for most of her career starting at the former Osteopathic Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital. Later on in her career she transitioned into a school nurse starting at the Columbia School District and then the Hempfield School District where she was the Supervisor of Nursing Services.
She was a member of the Grace Community Church in Willow Street where she was a faithful Children's Ministry volunteer. Sylvia was the co-chairman of the Hempfield Woman's Club Annual Flea Market and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Kim L. Groves wife of Chad of Valley Forge, PA and Mark A. Amway husband of Deborah of Lititz. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Ryan, Tyler, Ashley, Nicole and Amy. She was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Hardinger.
Funeral Services will be held at 10AM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Interment will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, PA at 2PM. Family and friends will be received from 9-10AM at the funeral home on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sylvia's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com