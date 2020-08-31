Sylvia P. Heffley, 81, of Landisville, PA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday evening, August 24, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor North. She is absent from the body and present with the Lord. Born in South Hanover Twp., Dauphin Co., she was the daughter of the late Norman and Beryl Firestone Patrick. She was the wife of Robert L. Heffley. They would have been married for 59 years on September 2.
Sylvia was an active member of the Hempfield Church of the Brethren in Manheim where she formerly sang in the choir, was Sunday school secretary, and taught in the primary department. She was a 1956 graduate of Hershey High School and was employed as a secretary in the personnel department at Hershey Chocolate. More recently, she was a hostess in the dining room at Oak Leaf Manor North in Landisville. She was a dedicated homemaker and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and had a deep love for her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Sylvia enjoyed working in her flower beds and had a large collection of beautiful dolls. She also enjoyed reading and taking day bus trips.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Steven L., husband of Sheryl Arment Heffley, of Lititz, John L., husband of Dawn Shepherd Heffley, of Lancaster, and Tim L. Heffley of Lancaster; four grandsons, Nathan, Spencer, Shawn, and Sheldon Heffley; and a great granddaughter, Naomi Heffley. She was preceded in death by two siblings, Florence Keller and Roy Patrick.
Details regarding a memorial service will be announced in the future. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Hempfield Church of the Brethren or to Grane Hospice, 4 Lemoyne Drive, Suite 201, Lemoyne, PA 17043. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
