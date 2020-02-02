Sylvia N. Michael, 93, formerly of Manheim, died peacefully, Wednesday January 29, 2020 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. She was the widow of Gilbert J. Michael who died in 2004. Born in Manheim she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mable (Young) Nelson. She was a graduate of the former Manheim High School, class of 1944. Sylvia was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim. Her interests included reading, crafts, fishing, crabbing, and walking the beach.
Surviving are two daughters: Rev. Vicki wife of Leslie Dotterer, Maryland, Netta wife of James Nesbitt, Delaware; two grandchildren, Katherine & Michael Dotterer; two sisters, Julia Myers, Sarah wife of Gerald Withers; and one brother, Frank husband of Tina Nelson, all of Manheim. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two sisters; Gladys Funk and Beatrice Hetselman, and a brothe,r Robert B. Nelson.
Services will be announced at a later date. Interment in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sylvia's memory may be sent to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
