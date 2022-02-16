Sylvia Mae Cypress, 89, passed away at her home on February 9, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Eli Sylvester and Martha Rebecca (Moss) Hart. She was married to the late John L. Cypress, Jr and the late William H. Taylor.
Sylvia was a licensed beautician and was a successful business woman, owning her own salon. She was a dedicated and loving mother and took tremendous joy in spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed fashion and antiques as well as music, planting flowers, going to the river and the park.
Sylvia is survived by her children: John L. Cypress III of Harrisburg, Charles W. Cypress of Lancaster, and Jill St. John Cypress of Lancaster; three grandchildren: Jared, Chelsea, and Julienne Cypress; one sister: Mary Bohee of Los Angeles, CA., and a godson Malik Winston.
Along with her husbands and parents, Sylvia is preceded in death by her sisters Marguerite Williams, Helena Patterson, and Patricia Williams.
Family will receive friends for a graveside service at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA. 17603 on Wednesday February 23, 2022 at 11 AM.
