Sylvia M. (Slusser) Trees, of Lititz, PA passed away at United Zion Retirement Community. Born in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Erma Mary (Reese) and Robert W. Slusser. She was the beloved wife to John E. Trees with whom she celebrated almost 55 years of marriage.
Sylvia enjoyed decorating, gardening, and spending time with her family. She loved snowmen and the holidays. She enjoyed following the Phils during Spring training trips to Clearwater. But most of all she cherished spending time with her family at the beach with the sun on her face and sand between her toes.
Sylvia is survived by 4 children: Jeff Trees, husband of Penny, of Lancaster, PA, Brian Trees, husband of Jodi, of Medford, NJ, Karen Miller, wife of Bo, of Lititz, PA and Greg Trees of Lititz, PA; 6 grandchildren: Ryan husband of Emily, Lindsey, Erin and Daniel Trees and Nick and Seth Miller.
Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
