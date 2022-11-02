Sylvia M. Gutshall, age 77, passed away at Ephrata Manor on October 30, 2022. She was born in Lancaster to the late Frederick C. and Anna A. (Breighner) Wagaman.
Sylvia enjoyed playing pinochle and going to the beach. Most of all, she loved her sons and grandsons.
Sylvia is survived by her son, Kevin R. Gutshall, husband of Terry Jo; two grandsons Aidan Carter and Hunter Ray Gutshall as well as three brothers: Frederick C. Wagaman, Jr, husband of Janice, Thomas M. Wagaman, husband of Diane and Robert F. Wagaman. Sylvia is preceded in death by her husband Ray and son Brian.
A viewing will be held Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 from 10 AM-11 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment to follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery.
