Sylvia M. (Galie) Sanders, 65, of Lancaster, passed away before her time on July 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Kathleen B. (Hohenwarter) Galie and the late Joseph D. Galie, Sr.
Sylvia and John D. Sanders, Jr. shared 45 beautiful years of marriage. Sylvia will be remembered for having a generous and giving spirit. She graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School, where she served as editor of the yearbook. After raising her daughters, she became an advocate for children with disabilities. She recently retired from her work as a paraprofessional aide in Hempfield School District, a role she loved and through which she changed many lives. Throughout her life, she enjoyed visiting the beach, art and interior decorating, and spending holidays with family.
Her love and spirit will live on in her husband John, daughters: Melissa (Benham Giess), Heather Veronica (Mark Leese), and Katrina Lynn, grandchildren: John, Beatrice, and Paul Joseph, brother: Joseph D. Galie, Jr. (Amanda Richards), numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as Julia Stolte of Stuttgart, Germany, who was like a daughter to Sylvia and John.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 9AM to 11AM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A memorial service will follow at 11AM. Memorial contributions in Sylvia's name may be made to Lighthouse Vocational Services, lighthousevoc.org
