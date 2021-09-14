Sylvia L. Wanner, 79, of Leola, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Ivan and Almeta (Lausch) Hibshman.
She was a member of Lancaster Evangelical Free Church.
Sylvia was a hairstylist and owner of Silver Scissors. She loved her family, playing games especially with her family, and chocolate.
Sylvia is survived by five children, Scott L., husband of Christina R. (Weaver) Wanner of Akron, Sharon K. Martin of Stevens, Marlene F., wife of William D. Leighty of Leola, Darlene M., wife of Steven C. Moore of Lititz, Evelyn J. Messner of KY; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and three brothers, Gerald Hibshman, Ivan, husband of Jolene Hibshman, Victor Hibshman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Hibshman and a sister, Judy L. Weaver.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 9 to 10 AM at the Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, 419 Pierson Rd., Lititz, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM with Pastor Tony Hunt officitating. Interment will take place in the Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
