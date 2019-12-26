Sylvia L. Lehner, 78, formerly of Peach Bottom, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Conestoga View. Born in Upland, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Anna (Robertson) Street. She was the loving wife of Charles A. Lehner for over 54 years.
Sylvia was a school teacher in private Christian schools in New Jersey for several years. She was an active member of Wrightsdale Baptist Church and loved reading and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Sylvia is survived by sons: Craig A., husband of Susan Lehner of Kents Store, VA; and Keith, husband of Becky Lehner of Quarryville. Also surviving are 2 grandchildren, McKinley and Griffin; two brothers, Paul and David and a sister, Ruth and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Charles A. "Chucky" Lehner.
A celebration of Sylvia's life will take place at Wrightsdale Baptist Church, 310 Little Britain Road, Peach Bottom, PA on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends at the church from 10-11 a.m. Online guestbook at:
