Sylvia King Esh, age 80, of 420 Furnace Road, Quarryville, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at her home. She was the wife of Aaron K. Esh. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late John Z. and Sarah King Lapp.
Sylvia was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband she is survived by 14 children: Sarah L. wife of John M. Esh, John Z. husband of Katie Fisher Esh, Leah L. wife of Isaac L. King, all of Strasburg, David L. husband of Mary Fisher Esh, Jacob L. husband of Barbara Stoltzfus Esh, Aaron L. husband of Annie Stoltzfus Esh, Christian L. husband of Anna Stoltzfoos Esh, Leroy L. husband of Linda Stoltzfus Esh, all of Quarryville, Barbara L. wife of Sol K. Beiler, Mary L. wife of Daniel B. Stoltzfus, both of Peach Bottom, Naomi L. wife of Emanuel L. Petersheim of Christiana, Sylvia L. wife of Gideon S. Swarey of Ronks, Samuel L. husband of Ada Stoltzfus Esh of Narvon, Malinda L. wife of John Z. King of Oxford, 115 grandchildren, 137 great-grandchildren, and 2 brothers: Christ K. husband of Anna Mary Stoltzfus Lapp, David K. husband of Sadie Mae Stoltzfus Lapp, both of Gordonville. She was preceded in death by a sister, Leah K. Lapp.
Funeral service will be held at the late home, 420 Furnace Road, Quarryville, on Friday, December 24 at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
