Sylvia K. Vane, 88, of Leola passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her home. Born in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Kohan) Kohan, and the wife of the late Frank Mikula, and the loving wife of Floyd B. Vane with whom she shared over 18 years of marriage.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Patricia Evans, wife of William "Kelly" of St. Thomas, VI, Christine Hogan, wife of James of Lancaster, and Jennifer Blefko, wife of Bob of Olathe, KS. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by seven siblings.
She was a homemaker, businesswoman, and an LPN, private duty nurse where she served in private homes throughout her career. Sylvia was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She loved playing cards, games and cooking. She also enjoyed her trips to the beach to read with her feet in the sand. Most of all, Sylvia loved spending time with her family and friends. She was also a member of the Lancaster County Drug and Alcohol Board. For the past 44 years Sylvia had been involved with a spiritual fellowship of recovery and helped many people in that capacity.
Family and friends will be received from 10:00 to 11:00AM for the visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water St., New Holland, PA 17557, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00AM. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Flowers will be received. If desired, contributions in Sylvia's memory may be made to the church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com