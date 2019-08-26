Sylvia K. Lantz, 47, of 767 W. Lexington Rd., Lititz, PA entered into rest on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at home. Born in Quarryville, she was the daughter of Stephen E. and Sarah King Fisher. She was the wife of Amos K. Lantz. A homemaker, Mrs. Lantz was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving are: children, SaraAnn married to Mahlon Stoltzfus, Gordonville, Aquilla, Steven, Aaron, David, Amos Jr. all at home; granddaughter, Sylvia Stoltzfus; siblings, David married to Fannie, Linda married to Gideon, Mary married to Samuel, Nancy married to John, Sarah married to Jacob, Martha married to Chester, Verna married to J. Amos, Katie married to Amos, Stephen married to Lydia.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. EST, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 from the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Sun Hill Cemetery, Lititz. Furman's – Leola