Sylvia K. Johnson, 84, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Lancashire Hall. She was born in Ltitiz to the late Claude and Eva M. (Hollinger) Herr.
Sylvia was a seamstress for Rosenau, Hestco and Hopeland Manufacturing. Later, she was a private duty nurse for Central Penn Nursing Care and a nurses' aide for BOYO Transportation.
She was a member of Reamstown Church of God and ILGWU. She loved talking to all her grand kids at family get-togethers and watching the little ones play. She enjoyed talking to her grandson, Stephen, about football and also watching it with him. Her favorite foods were lobster, oysters, and shrimp, especially at the restaurant they went to on the beach. She enjoyed many things including, singing country songs in the car while on long trips, listening to her grandson, Phong sing, going to church, hearing the Christmas steam whistle in York, bingo, music at the Reamstown fire hall every Friday with her friends, eating with her friends at church dinners, Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, Maryjane, bus trips to the casino in Atlantic City with her friends, crocheting blankets, rug hooking, school bus runs with Reba the bus driver and all the kids on the bus, living with Ginny, Kim, Cris and her daughter, talking to the hair dresser and all the ladies at the beauty shop, going to picnics, seeing a guy dressed up like Elvis Presley singing songs, visiting Charles' kids in Arkansas, riding with John on the motorcycle, talking and laughing while hanging out at Dolly's Bar. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and they will all miss her very much. She missed her mom, dad, and sister a lot, she will be happy to be reunited with them. Be happy, mom. We will all see you again.
Love you.
Sylvia is survived by three children: Joseph Herr of Lititz, David Witmer of York, Loriann, wife of Thien Dang of York; five grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Johnson; two sons, Burnell J. Gockley, Michael Witmer and a sister, Josephine Hess.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »