Sylvia K. Fisher, stillborn daughter of Jonas K. and Mary B. Zook Fisher of 429 Sproul Road, Kirkwood, passed away Friday, July 8th and was delivered at Women and Babies, Lancaster. Also surviving are 6 siblings: Joseph Z., Lynda Z., Katie Z., Levi L., Ephraim Z., and Sara Z. all at home, grandmother, Sarah Blank Zook of Lititz, and step-grandmother Mattie Lapp Fisher of Kirkwood.
Funeral service with interment in Fishers Amish Cemetery was held on Saturday, July 9th. ShiveryFuneralHome.com
