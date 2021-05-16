Sylvia Jean Stevens, 94, resident of Willow Valley Lakes Communities, Willow Street, PA, passed from this life into the arms of her Savior on Saturday, May 8, 2021. She was born to Charles and Annie Bishop Andrews on October 1, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY.
Sylvia's primary education was at PS10, in Brooklyn, NY, and she graduated from Manual Training High School in 1943. Following graduation, she went to Business School where she quickly became a pro at Gregg Shorthand.
Sylvia knew Bill before he left for WWII with the United States Navy, and upon his safe return, they married on October 16, 1948 at Memorial Baptist Church in Brooklyn, NY. They welcomed two children while living in Queens, NY, before moving upstate to New Windsor, NY with her husband's job. Sylvia began working at Vails Gate Elementary School as Office Secretary, and moved with the Principal to Temple Hill School, where she spent the duration of her career until retiring in 1988. Following retirement, she and her husband moved to Willow Valley Communities, Willow Street, PA.
She loved to travel and often declared having a ‘wanderlust'...she loved her crossword puzzles, and put her hand to many talents, including pursuing evening courses in Interior Decorating. She loved to knit and sew, making many of her daughter's clothes. She followed the sports of her children and grandchildren, all while watching her favorite Mets. She loved the company of her five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Sylvia is predeceased by her beloved husband, Bill, of 65 years. She is also predeceased by a grandson, Kirk.
Sylvia will be greatly missed by her son, Bill, Jr. (Roberta) Stevens of Lititz, PA; and her daughter, Meredith (Dave) Siglin of Harrisonburg, VA; grandchildren Jessica (Dan) Fischbach of Lancaster, PA; Emily (Scott) Wells of Scotia, NY; Jeremy (Rose) Siglin of Leesburg, VA; Jared (Ashley) Siglin of McGaheysville, VA; great-grandchildren Caleb Fischbach; Colden and Briar Wells; Juniper, Jack and Penelope Siglin; and Avery and Lucy Siglin.
Sylvia is also survived by a brother, Allan Roy (Anne) Andrews of Augusta, GA.
A Private celebration of Sylvia's life will take place at the Fort Indiantown Gap, PA National Cemetery, on Monday, May 17, 2021, where her ashes will be interred with those of her husband.
