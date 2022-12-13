Sylvia J. (Widders) Burkholder, 79, of New Holland, passed away on December 11, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Monroe and Arline (Evans) Widders.
She was the loving wife of the late Richard Martin Burkholder, whom she married on May 18, 1962.
She attended Christian Fellowship Church and was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and taking care of her family.
Sylvia is survived by her children, Richard Scott husband of Lee Ann Burkholder of Wellsville, Vicki Charles of Mount Joy and Ivy Jo wife of Shawn Iddings of New Holland. Also surviving are grandchildren, Malia wife of Ben Wortman, Abbie Burkholder fiance of Adam Vaflor, Shane Charles, Jessica wife of Alex Fossler, Mackenzie wife of Kyle Hackney, Katelyn wife of Chris Landes, Cole Iddings and Zachary Iddings, three great grandchildren and her sister, Nancy wife of George Weaver of East Earl.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Christian Fellowship Church, 758 Spruce Rd., New Holland. There will be a viewing held from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Interment will take place in Rancks United Methodist Cemetery.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
