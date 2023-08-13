Sylvia J. Sheaffer, 69, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Ephrata to the late Ray W. and Dorothy J. (Baringer) Sheaffer.
Sylvia is survived by a brother, Ray, husband of Mary Sheaffer of Naples, Florida, and a nephew, Ray D. Sheaffer of Georgetown, Texas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel B. Sheaffer and Stephen C. Sheaffer.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by a memorial service, at 11 AM, with Mrs. Donna Nace officiating. Entombment will take place in the Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Sylvia's memory may be made to A.S.P.C.A of Lancaster, 848 S Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »