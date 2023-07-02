Sylvia J. Oleskowitz, 76, of Manheim passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the Mennonite Home. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Marguerite (Carpenter) Roth. She was the loving wife of Edward C. Oleskowitz with whom she shared over 57 years of marriage.
Sylvia was a member of the American Legion Post 56 Lititz Auxiliary, a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lititz, and a lifelong member of Elstonville Sportsmen's Club. She worked as a secretary at Warner-Lambert |Pfizer in Lititz for many years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, James E Oleskowitz husband of Betty Ann of Manheim. Also surviving are two grandchildren, James, Jr. (Lauren), Michelle (Justin) and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Roth.
In keeping with Sylvia's wishes there will be no formal services at this time. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601, https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/in-honor-in-memory-gifts/ or the American Legion Post 56, 109 N Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543.
To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »