Sylvia J. Hagy, 85, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully into eternal rest from Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, PA, on Saturday, October 23, 2012.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Arvilla Dague Brown.
Sylvia worked as a seamstress for Zimmerman Sewing Factory in Strasburg and also worked as a cook for the American Legion Post #34 and the Lancaster Elks Club. She was a member of St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, Strasburg, PA, where she taught Sunday School in the nursery department for 40 years. She also helped to make quilts that were provided to other countries. She was a Charter Member of the Strasburg Women’s Club. One of her passions was to make Valentine cards and boxes out of old Valentine cards, fill them with candy, and send them to the Veterans Hospitals. She enjoyed baking, making jelly, and giving them to brighten someone’s day, as she will be remembered for her generosity and kindness.
She is survived by her three children, Karen, wife of John Szurok, Lancaster, PA, Wayne S., husband of Jane F. Hagy, Lancaster, PA, and Curtis J. Hagy, Colorado Springs, CO; four grandchildren, Melissa Hagy, Matthew, husband of Sherie Hagy, Kristina, wife of Jason Albright, and Ryan Hagy; six great-grandchildren and was preceded in death by her brother, John Brown.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sylvia’s Life Celebration Funeral Service at The Groff Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange Street, (Corner of W. Orange & Pine Streets), Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. The family will receive friends at The Groff’s from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Please visit Sylvia’s Memorial Page at
A living tribute »