Sylvia J. Beam, 85, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Moravian Manor of Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Maebelle (Smith) Harting. She was the wife of the late Richard L. Beam who passed away in 2005.
She was a 1952 graduate of JP McCaskey High School. Sylvia worked at Sears for over 24 years in their Catalogue & Receiving Dept.
Sylvia was a longtime member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, and volunteered at the Manheim Twp. Library. She loved all things Penn State, a taste of bourbon, and having lunch and playing cards with her many good friends. She was outgoing, and lovingly described as a "hoot" by those who knew her.
She is survived and loved by her two sons, Larry Beam husband of Terri of Alexandria, VA, Michael Beam husband of Patti of Downingtown, PA; daughter, Jeanne Haddad wife of Al of Orefield, PA; 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a host of loving nephews, cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Harting.
Interment will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sylvia's memory may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104, American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com