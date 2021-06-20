Sylvia Hufford Smith Kochel Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend

It is with deep sadness that the family of Sylvia Kochel announces her death on Friday, June 18, 2021. She had been under the care of hospice.
She was born in Farmersville, PA on August 6, 1936. Sylvia was the daughter of the late Preston Martin Hufford and Florence Trostle Hufford.
She is survived by her two sons, Frank Smith, husband of Robin, of Lancaster, PA and Eric Smith of Adamstown, PA; one brother, Richard Hufford, husband of Mary, Lebanon, PA, one sister, Brenda Sensenig, widow of Wesley, of Ephrata, PA; her niece who was like a sister, Patricia Bunting, widow of William, of Ephrata, PA; two grandsons: Derek Smith and Nathan Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Sylvia enjoyed doing crossword puzzles for many years. She also loved reading, dancing, watching the History Channel on TV, and anything having to do with horses (having owned two at one time). Sylvia always had pet dogs and her dogs, Rummel and Gabby, were constantly by her side until the end.
She was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Sylvia worked as a waitress, first for Warren Royer in Ephrata and then at his Akron Restaurant on Main Street. Her last waitress job was at the Hill Top in Ephrata. Most recently, she worked at Dart Container in Leola, from where she retired.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands: Joseph Edward Smith and Robert Kochel; three sisters: Arlene Myers, Edna Hufford, and Verna Schmuck; and many nieces and nephews.
Sylvia's fun-loving attitude and life is going to be missed by all who loved her. She will live in our hearts forever.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. A time of remembrance will follow at 11 a.m. Place of interment will be Memory Gardens, E. Cocalico Twp., PA.
Those who desire may make contributions in Sylvia's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
