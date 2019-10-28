Sylvia G. King, three day old infant daughter of Aaron and Elizabeth Glick King, of 7081 Colebrook Rd., Palmyra, PA, died at Hershey Medical Ctr. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Also surviving: brother, Jacob, at home; grand and great-grandparents, Jacob and Sylvia Glick, Manheim, David R. Miller, Gideon and Lizzie Glick, all of Leola, Amos and Feenie King, Conway, Gideon and Barbara King, Kinzers.
Funeral: Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, 9 a.m. EST at the late home. Interment: Mount Joy Amish Cemetery. Furman's -- Leola