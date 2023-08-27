Sylvia E. Christman, 78, of Lititz, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. She was the wife of William R. Christman. Sylvia was a member of the Moravian Church, as well as many social clubs like the Red Hats, Girl Scouts and the Shady Ladies at Woodridge Swim Club, just to name a few. She was a teacher with the Hempfield School District and also a cafeteria worker at the Warwick Middle School for many years. She was loved and will be missed.
Surviving in addition to her husband, her daughters: Valerie (Taurus) Gilbert, East Petersburg and Amanda Christman, Lititz. Two step-children, eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her memory to: the Humane League of Lancaster County. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com