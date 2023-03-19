Sharp minded and witty until the end, Sylvia Doloras Thomas- 81, passed away to a peaceful, heavenly realm on March 5, 2023 in Hospice, of natural causes. Sylvia had suffered a physical decline due to a brutal attack by a neighbor in 2016.
Sylvia was born on December 3, 1941 in Beartown, PA. to the late Elsie & Oliver Thomas. She was predeceased by her son Timothy Beck, and her brother Sylvester Thomas.
Sylvia is survived by her daughters Tamara (Dennis) Calabrese, Taunja Beck, her favorite grandson Chance Beck, and her sister Gloria Thomas.
Sylvia graduated in 1959 from Garden Spot High School, where she loved writing for the school newspaper, art, fencing, and excelling in math.
Though taking care of her family was her #1 career, Sylvia enjoyed bookkeeping, waitressing, being a bank teller, mortgage lender, having a decorating and art framing business, and being a delivery courier. Volunteering in nursing homes, being a Boy Scout Den Mother, & chaperoning school functions were just a small portion of the contributions she gave to her community.
Sylvia was a greatly loved, amazing soul who was adventurous, artistic, open minded, and a little ahead of her time. She loved her family, friends, pets, school, books, traveling, being a mom, and grandmother, and had a special place in her heart for all animals. She was always called "The cool mom" by the neighborhood kids.
The family has decided on a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sylvia's favorite charities- ASPCA and The Humane Society.
Thank you to Humanity Gifts Registry, Buch Funeral Home, Hospice, Beth, Gayle, and Meg.
PSA Everyone, PLEASE watch the movie "I Care A Lot". It could save your loved ones' lives.