Sylvia Determan, 85, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Wellspan Hospital in Ephrata after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of James Determan with whom she shared 12 wonderful years of marriage this past February 20th.
Born in Southwell, Nottinghamshire, England, she was the daughter of George J. Goodwin and Florence E. Swift Goodwin, growing up in Ripley, Derbyshire. She served her birth country in the Women's Royal Air Force of England in the 50's. Sylvia recently became a United States Citizen and was very proud of this accomplishment. She voted one time in the recent primary and was looking forward to the November 3rd election.
Sylvia had worked as a Caregiver for many years at Willow Valley Retirement Community and Brethren Village. Her clients valued her as companion and caregiver to their loved ones.
She enjoyed attending Lititz Moravian Church and Hosanna Christian Fellowship where she had a great love of the music. Sylvia had a lovely soprano voice and participated in various church choirs over the years. Other interests and talents were as a terrific cook where her family all looked forward to her English meals, especially her trifle at holidays.
Sylvia enjoyed reading, bowling and was an avid sports fan enjoying watching the Phillies, Eagles and golf, particularly (our) Tiger Woods as she referred to him. She enjoyed playing bingo, and often had good luck at these games.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: David Dinkel married to Kathy of Lititz, Jacquelyn K. Stahl-Weaver married to Martin of Lititz, Kevin Dawber of Blythe, CA, and Michael Dawber and his companion Jenny of Sebring, FL; her 8 grandchildren: Bryan, Brent, Diana, Michelle, Shane, Amy, Shannon, and Matthew; her 11 great-grandchildren; her sister Ann married to Ivan Mogford of England, and her brother C. Roy Goodwin of England as well as numerous nieces and nephews in England. She was preceded in death by her parents George J. Goodwin and Florence E. Swift Goodman and her brother, George H. Goodwin. She will be so missed by all of us but we will hold dear all the wonderful memories of her, until we meet again.
Services are scheduled privately for family at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home.
If desired, please make contributions in Sylvia's memory to Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »