Sylvia B. Yoder, 31, of 541 Allens Lake Road, Dillwyn, VA 23936, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, VA, from injuries sustained in a horse and buggy accident. Born in New Holland, PA, she was the daughter of Rebecca Huyard (late Levi). She was the wife of John E. Yoder. A homemaker, she was a member of the old order Amish church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four children: Levi, Alvin, Malinda, Barbie, all at home. Five sisters, Lizzie married Jacob Ebersof (New Holland, PA), Mary married Amos Stoltzfus (Cumberland, VA), Barbie married Levi Stoltzfoos (Honey Brook, PA), Lydia and Ruth Huyard (both of New Holland). Four brothers: Daniel (married Katie Stoltzfus Huyard), Jacob (married Ruth Beiler Huyard), John (married Elizabeth Beiler Huyard), Isaac (married Rebecca King Huyard), all of New Holland, PA. She was preceded in death by a stillborn sister, Rebecca.
