Sylvia B. Evans, of the Coniston neighborhood at Kendal-Crossland Communities, West Chester, PA died peacefully on April 10, 2022 with her loving family nearby. Born in Talmage, Lancaster County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Margaret Hornberger and the loving wife of the late Robert L. Evans with whom she shared 63 years of marriage and together raised three children: David, Lori, and Paul.
Sylvia spent most of her life in Lancaster County prior to her retirement at Kendal. Her early life was focused on raising three children and providing them with the best opportunities in life, making certain that each of them attended college. Sylvia valued her role as a homemaker, but as her children got more independent, she pursued her own educational dreams, attending Millersville University as a non-traditional student. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with Departmental Honors in Sociology/Anthropology and achieved a number of other academic awards. She continued her education pursuing a master's degree from the American University in Washington D.C. Upon completion of her collegiate career, she worked for several Community Outreach organizations in Lancaster, including CONTACT and ENCOUNTER which both focused on helping individuals and families in need.
Sylvia loved to travel and meet people from different countries and backgrounds. She spent over a month living with a farming family in Shropshire, England as part of a research project comparing English farm families to farm families in Lancaster County. Through this experience, she gained a deep connection to England and enjoyed many trips to different parts of Great Britain with her husband.
In her later years she pursued many other interests including gardening and art. Her homes in Lancaster and Lewes, DE were both on Garden Walking Tours. She ended her working career on the staff of the Demuth Museum.
Sylvia was happiest when her family was together over the holidays and on other special occasions. She enjoyed being "Mam" to her grandchildren. She also loved her dogs Tess and Gracie.
Sylvia is survived by her sons, David L. Evans, husband of Cheryl, R. Paul Evans, husband of Melissa, and daughter Lori B. Emerick, wife of Bob. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Ryan Haase, Julianna Evans, Allie Jensen, Hannah Sauer, and Jamie Emerick. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Harry, Dale, and Ronald.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 13th at the Birmingham-Lafayette Cemetery, 1235 Birmingham Rd., West Chester, PA.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Sylvia's name can be made to the Willow
Tree Hospice, Kennett Square, PA at the following link; https://www.amedisys.com/services/hospice-care/volunteers-and-donations/.
