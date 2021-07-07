Sylvia Ann (Marthens) Kappen, 86, of Leola, passed away on June 30, 2021. The oldest of three sisters, she was raised by the late Kirk S. and Sylvia Beatrice (Humphrey) Marthens in the Philadelphia area, and later went on to raise three of her own children.
Sylvia worked for Bell Telephone for 30 years and was a member and leader of the Telephone Pioneers of America. An avid bowler and knitter, she will be fondly remembered for the blankets and clothing she made for her friends and family.
Sylvia is survived by: her daughter, Marie married to John Devlin; her son, Arnold married to Carol Kappen; grandchildren, Rhiannon Salsman, Marissa Kappen, Anastasia Devlin-Anderson, Michael Kappen, Eloise Kappen, Arnold John Kappen, and Cassandra Villanueva; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Beatrice married to Norman Strenger and Karen married to Pastor Jerry Berrier. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Kappen.
The Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA. Interment: will be private. Furman's – Leola
