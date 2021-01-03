Sylvia Agnes Stark Blust, 95, formerly of Landisville, PA, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster, PA. She was born on November 15, 1925 in Cottonport, LA to the late Wimby and Clema Stark. She was married to her loving late husband Henry Leo Blust for 65 years.
Inspired by her Cajun heritage, Sylvia was passionate about cooking, especially red beans and rice, Jambalaya, Gumbo and fried catfish (this last one usually by request of a certain grandchild). She loved to sew and was always working on something. She deeply loved her family. Vacations and Holidays inspired delicious food, musical talents, and everyone giving thanks under one roof.
Sylvia had a collection of shoes of which all her great-granddaughters have followed suit. Sylvia had a love of reading books even using her iPad and ultimately Chirp until her last week. We were so fortunate to regularly FaceTime with her. She loved playing Scrabble and Words with Friends. She could still beat all of us right up until the Lord challenged her to a last game.
Together Sylvia & Henry delivered Meals on Wheels for 25 years and on occasion some grandchildren came along to help prepare the meals and deliver them. She was always an inspiring role model. Sylvia was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church since 1978 and served as a Eucharistic Minister for over 25 years.
Surviving Sylvia are her four children: Barry Edward Blust (Audrey) of Glenmoore, PA, Michael Henry Blust (Evangelina) of Poultney, VT, Eileen Marie Bozarth (Shawn) of Landisville, PA and Paul John Blust (Michele) of Jamesville, NY; six grandchildren: Katelyn Rebecca Segnere, Laura Emily Gathercole, Christine Marie Blust, Christopher Henry Blust, Evan Anthony Blust and Andrew Scott Bozarth; nine great-grandchildren: Timothy Mason Gathercole, Juliette Claire Segnere, Olivia Marie Segnere, Hayden Elaine Gathercole, Grayson Henry Segnere, Gavin Henry Gathercole, Emma Bozarth, Luke Bozarth and Sammy Bozarth.
In addition to her parents and husband, Sylvia was preceded in death by her step mother, Lena Stark and her brother, Herbert Stark.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601, with The Rev. Peter I Hahn as Celebrant. Interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Lancaster, Inc. mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org/donate/#form or to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank centralpafoodbank.org/give-now/
