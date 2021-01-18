Sylvia A. Young, 83, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 16th, 2021. Sylvia loved spending time with her family and was known for her sense of humor and making people laugh! Sylvia worked at Manheim Auto Auction for 35 years and was an active member at East Fairview Church of the Brethren.
Sylvia is survived by a son, Jay (Tammy) Young, grandchildren, Abby (Clint) Huber, Carrie Binkley, Jeremy Binkley, Sofia Young, Lorinda (Wesley) Weeks, Gage (Nicole) Olson, great-grandchildren, Lincoln Tyson, Parker Olson, brothers, Gerald (Cindy) Kulp, and Larry (Linda) Kulp.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made for research in Sylvia's memory to cure Alzheimer's (curalz.org). Interment will be in Longenecker's Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.