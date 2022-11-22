Sylvia A. Weitzel, 81, of Lititz, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Ephrata Manor. She was born in Brunnerville to the late Clyde and Lavilla (Farlow) Smith and was the wife of Richard L. Weitzel with whom she shared 61 years of marriage.
Sylvia was a member of Hopeland United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and vacations to Myrtle Beach.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Lori A. Hoke, companion of Kevin Hann of Schaefferstown; a sister, Sharon, wife of Donald Neal and a brother, Nevin, husband of Susan Smith.
A viewing will be held Friday, November 25, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM, at Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 N. Clay Rd., Lititz, followed by her funeral service at 11 AM, with Pastor Russell Eberly officiating. Interment will take place in Hopeland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sylvia's memory, may be made to Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 N. Clay Road, Lititz, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.