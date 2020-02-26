Sylvia A. Saxberg, 87, of Peach Bottom, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was the wife of Jeffrey N. Saxberg.
Sylvia had retired from Lancaster General Hospital following 30 years of service.
Born in WV, she was a daughter of the late John and Goldie Cross Canfield.
Sylvia enjoyed flower gardening and cooking. She was an avid NASCAR fan.
She is survived by her husband Jeffrey; daughter, Irene Miller (Harry), Jersey Shore; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ward and Lance Canfield, Genevia Stark, Ruth Carr, Norma Jean Lawrence, Helen, all of W. Virginia. She was predeceased by a son William J. Phillips.
Friends are invited to attend funeral services at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 310 Pilottown Road, Peach Bottom on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 PM. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church from 1-2:00 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
