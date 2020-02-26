Sylvia A. Saxberg

Sylvia A. Saxberg

Sylvia A. Saxberg, 87, of Peach Bottom, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was the wife of Jeffrey N. Saxberg.

Sylvia had retired from Lancaster General Hospital following 30 years of service.

Born in WV, she was a daughter of the late John and Goldie Cross Canfield.

Sylvia enjoyed flower gardening and cooking. She was an avid NASCAR fan.

She is survived by her husband Jeffrey; daughter, Irene Miller (Harry), Jersey Shore; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ward and Lance Canfield, Genevia Stark, Ruth Carr, Norma Jean Lawrence, Helen, all of W. Virginia. She was predeceased by a son William J. Phillips.

Friends are invited to attend funeral services at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 310 Pilottown Road, Peach Bottom on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 PM. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church from 1-2:00 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net.

Send flowers to the family of Sylvia Saxberg
Browse »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Service information

Feb 29
Viewing
Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Pleasant Grove United Methdist Church
314 Pilotown Road
Peach Bottom, PA 17563
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Sylvia's Viewing begins.
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
2:00PM
Pleasant Grove United Methdist Church
314 Pilotown Road
Peach Bottom, PA 17563
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Sylvia's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services

144 East State Street
Quarryville, PA 17566
717-786-3272
www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net

Sign up for our newsletter