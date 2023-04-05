Sylvanus Beiler, 93, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2023. Born in Morgantown, PA, he was the son of the late John Z. Beiler and Mabel (Sweigart) Beiler.
Sylvanus honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he spent his career working for Goodhart Sons in Lancaster, PA. He moved to North Carolina in 1995 and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Holly Ridge. Sylvanus spent his retirement years conversing with friends, tracing genealogy, and making beautiful woodworking pieces.
He is survived by his sister, Mabel Stoltzfus, married to Daniel B. Stoltzfus of Gap, PA; two nieces, Kimberly (Beiler) Weller and Brenda (Stoltzfus) Bevins and one nephew, Jeffrey Beiler.
He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Samuel and Betty Ann (Sipple) Beiler, three nephews, Brian Beiler, Dennis Stoltzfus and Craig Beiler.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on April 5, 2023 at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Montford Landing Road, Jacksonville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Liberty Baptist Church or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare.