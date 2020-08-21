Sylvan R. Gehman, Sr., 75, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was married 56 years to Shirley A .Wise Gehman. Born in Bowmansville, he was the son of the late Clayton M. and E. Alberta Shirk Gehman.
Sylvan was employed as a truck driver his entire working career. He was a member of St. John's Center U.C.C. in East Earl.
Surviving besides his wife is a son, S. Ray, Jr. husband of Judith L. Gehman of Ephrata; a daughter, Ann Marie wife of Larry Dalmas of Parkesburg; a grandson, John Clayton Gehman of Royersford; two brothers, Elvin L. husband of Shelly Frantz Gehman of Schoeneck, and Larry D. Gehman of Ephrata; five sisters, Eileen J. wife of Richard K. Steffy of Ephrata, Caroline F. Messner of Terre Hill, Jewel A. wife of Ralph S. Stauffer of East Earl, Karen J. Auker of Fivepointville, and Rowena K. wife of Keith A. Hyndman of Ohio. He was preceded in death by a brother, Wilmer J. Gehman and by sisters, Rose Marie Wolf and Velma M. Wert.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 24, at 10:00 A.M. at Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata, PA with the Rev. R. Kenneth Evitts officiating. A viewing will be held at the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, PA on Sunday from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. CDC Guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sylvan's memory may be made to Transport for Christ, 1525 River Road, Marietta, PA 17547. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com