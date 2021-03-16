Sylvan Marcus Blank, 74, of 723 S. Custer Ave., New Holland, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at home. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Henry and Malinda Kauffman Blank. He was the husband of Elizabeth Lapp Blank who died in 2015. Sylvan was a carpenter and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving are: a daughter, Lydiann married to Jesse Fisher, New Holland; three sons, Jesse married to Miriam Fisher Blank, Blain, Melvin married to Linda Rose Stoltzfus Blank, Samuel married to Anna Mae King Blank, both of New Holland; 14 grandchildren; three brothers, Christian married to Elizabeth Blank, Jacob married to Elizabeth Blank, Henry married to Anna Mary Blank; three sisters, Katie Stoltzfus, Elizabeth Yoder, Fannie married to Melvin Stoltzfus; sisters-in-law, Ann and Lizzie Blank. He was preceded in death by: three brothers, Samuel, Amos and Alvin Blank; brothers-in-law, Omar Stoltzfus and Israel Yoder; stillborn grandson, John Eldon Blank; stillborn granddaughter, Laura Hope Blank.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Dry Hill Cemetery. Furman's-Leola.
