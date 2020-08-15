Sylvan K. Smoker, age 95, formerly of Atglen, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the home of his son. He was born in Mascot, PA, on July 5, 1925, to David Smoker & Mary Kauffman Smoker Lapp (step-father David Lapp). He married Elsie K. Yoder Smoker on January 11, 1947 celebrating 73 years this year. He was a member of Millwood Mennonite Church of Gap, where he was custodian, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher. In the past he was a member of Andrews Bridge & Newlinville Mennonite Church. He was also an active member and supporter of Gideons International and was passionate about sharing his faith with neighbors, near and far away.
Sylvan worked as a farmer and was in agricultural sales. He valued his family and enjoyed gardening, sudoku puzzles, chess and playing games.
Surviving besides his wife are 10 children: David husband of Judy High Smoker of North Bingham, PA, Glenda wife of James Brubaker of Quarryville, Galen husband of Verna Smucker Smoker of Cochranville with whom he resided, Susan wife of Richard Ressler of Gap, Nathanael husband of Donna Taylor Smoker of Jacksonville, TX, Timothy husband of Sandra Burkhart Smoker of Strasburg, Karen wife of Daniel Brooks of Ronks, Charity wife of Joseph Watson of Kinzers, John husband of Brenda Jennings Smoker of Lindale, TX, Grace Smoker fiancée of Graham Muir of Dunedin, FL, 28 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, half-siblings: Martha Stoltzfus of Kentucky and Fern, wife of Daniel Bowman of Harrisonburg, VA. He was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Abner Smoker, Esther Chupp, and Sadie Yoder, 5 step-siblings: Ben, John, Elmer Lapp, Rachel Mast, and Anna Mary Yoder.
An outdoor service will take place at the Millwood Mennonite Cemetery, 441 Amish Road, Gap, PA, on Monday, August 17th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be immediately following the service. You are encouraged to bring your own chair and please follow CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing. shiveryfuneralhome.com
