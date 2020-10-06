Sylvan B. Fisher, 62, passed away October 2, 2020 at his home in Hutchinson. He was born January 30, 1958 in Paradise, Pennsylvania, the son of Elam S. and Florence (Byler) Fisher.
Sylvan was baptized in Old Order Amish Church in Pennsylvania. He currently attended Word of Life Mennonite Church in South Hutchinson, Kansas. Sylvan lived in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania until moving to Hutchinson in 1978. He was a small engine technician for 42 years at Fairview Service Center in Hutchinson, Kansas. He was also a volunteer firefighter for District 8 in Hutchinson. He had many hobbies but loved fishing, hunting and his garden koi pond.
Sylvan married Dorothy Yoder on September 6, 1979 in Hutchinson. She survives.
Survivors also include two sons, Matthew Fisher (Amanda) of Hutchinson, and Mervin Fisher (Rita) of Haven, Kansas; daughter, Katie Irene Baughman, of Galena, Kansas; brothers, Gideon Fisher (Barbara), Newburg, PA., Leroy Fisher (Elizabeth), Quarryville, PA., sisters-in-law, Mary Fisher, Newburg, PA., Anna Fisher, Sacramento, PA., Katie Fisher, Newburg, PA., Mary Fisher, and Sadie Fisher, both of Paradise, PA.; and seven grandchildren, Carter Baughman, Emma Fisher, Easton Fisher, Devon Fisher, Eva Fisher, Kaiden Fisher, and Dallas Fisher.
Sylvan was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe Fisher, Willie Fisher, Sam Fisher, Elam Fisher, John Fisher; and infant sister, Malinda Fisher.
Family received friends Monday, October 5, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the Word of Life Mennonite Church, 4 N Valley Pride Road, South Hutchinson. Graveside services took place 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Partridge Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association and sent in care of Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 217, Haven, Kansas 67543.
