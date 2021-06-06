Sydney Marie Figueroa, 14, of Lancaster, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the daughter of Efrain Johnny Figueroa and Lynne and Luis Guzman.
An inspired artist and always true to herself, Sydney attended Conestoga Valley Middle School, and was not your typical teen. Known for her heart of gold, she helped everyone, including blessing children in the hospital with craft packs. She engaged in track and field, soccer, playing the flute, began playing the trumpet, and was involved with Girl Scouts. She enjoyed playing outside and was an amazing artist. Sydney especially loved daddy time which consisted of flying for the first time on a plane to Florida, biking and running. Having been in and out of the hospital the past few months, she was the strongest girl ever, who deeply appreciated her school family. Sydney was the most loving, amazing, caring, and protective big sister to Layla.
In addition to her three parents, she is survived by her sister: Layla Guzman, and her brothers, Joselito and Emanuel Guzman, all of Lancaster, her aunts, Christina M. Ross (Steve), Peach Bottom and Carmen C. Lighty (Gary), Tampa, FL, her loving grandparents, Efrain J. Figueroa, Tampa, FL and Carmen M. Diaz, Strasburg and Elizabeth Hubert, Lancaster, and Luis and Luz Guzman, Lancaster her uncle, Jose Guzman ( Jeanette), her aunt, Elizabeth Huertas (Miguel). She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Richard Hubert. She loved and was loved by each of her many cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sydney's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Peter Logan and Pastor Ron Bradley. A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at The Groffs and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
The family encourages all attendees to honor Sydney by wearing orange or blue as they were her favorite colors.
