Suzette A. Kreiser, age 58, of Gap, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, December 3, 2021. She was the wife of Kenneth D. Kreiser, Sr., with whom she celebrated 39 years of marriage on May 22nd. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of William H. Rutter of Gap and the late Jeannette Miller Rutter.
In the past she attended Limeville United Methodist Church of Gap. She enjoyed going to the beach, crafts, her pug Luna Lu and most of all she loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving besides her husband are 2 children: Kenneth Kreiser, Jr. of Gap and Brittney wife of Gene "Butch" Runcel of Ephrata, 2 siblings: Suzanne wife of Michael Kreiser of Gap and Troy husband of Connie Gilgore Rutter of New Holland.
Funeral service will take place from the Limeville United Methodist Church, 5783 Limeville Road, Gap, PA on Wednesday, December 8th at 11 a.m. with Pastors James Brashear and Daniel Hall officiating. There will be a viewing at the church on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »